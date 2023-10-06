Esther E. “Essie” Zwack, 86, St. Cloud

July 13, 1937 - October 3, 2023

Memorial services celebrating the life of Esther E. “Essie” Zwack, 86, of St. Cloud will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, October 20, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Essie passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Essie was born on July 13, 1937 in St. Cloud to the late John and Anna (Tkaczik) Kipka. She married Ed Zwack on June 24, 1958 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker most of her life. She was a member St. John Cantius Parish and a past member of the Waite Park American Legion #428 Ladies Auxiliary.

Essie enjoyed going to the cabin in the summer and listening to old time music. She treasured spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her son, John A. (Cheryl M.) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Stacy (Joey) Frieler, Nicole Kraemer; six great grandchildren, Mitchell, Mackenzie, Victoria, Kendra, Duane and Amelia; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed in 2019; one grandson, Brent; brothers, Herb, Jack, Mel, Ambrose, Sev and Walter Kipka; and sisters, Margaret Brunda, Lucille Smoley, Anna Skeate, Louise Herbst, Leona Fandel.