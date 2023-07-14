Esther C. Magedanz, 96, Richmond

May 6, 1927 - July 13, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Esther Magedanz, 96, of Richmond, who passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley and also one hour prior to mass at the church on Wednesday morning. Christian Women will pray the rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Esther Catherine was born May 6, 1927, in Munson Township, to Ben and Frances (Koetter) Braegelmann. She married Philip Magedanz on June 4, 1947. Together they raised 10 children on their family farm near Richmond. Philip passed away on January 19, 1971. After his passing, Esther and her children continued farming to provide for their family.

Esther was a devoted Catholic at Assumption Parish in Eden Valley, serving wherever God called her, including teaching religion, assisting with funerals, making quilts, baking for, and serving at events. She was a member of Christian Women, Assumption Guild, and Assumption Quilting group. She dedicated many hours to praying for family, friends, a fruitful harvest, and “the ones that needed it most!”.

Esther enjoyed spending time with family, sharing her knowledge with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Many hours were spent with four generations quilting, embroidering, and baking together. Grandma shared her love of baking with anyone who entered her home. Everyone was welcomed with a warm smile, and witty conversation, and offered a homemade meal, fresh baked bread, biscuits, or caramel rolls. Grandma’s love extended beyond close friends and family, as a frequent blood donor, donating several gallons in her lifetime.

When she had time to herself, she could be found praying the rosary, listening to polka music, or watching nature out her dining room window. Her pride and joy were her family and her farm.

Esther is survived by her children Donna (Dwight) Christen, Judy Himango, Helen Grothe, John (Deb), Laura Skalicky, Peter (Audrey), Irene (Bruce) Anderson, Paul (Connie), Joseph (Jolene), Renee (Dale) Ludwig, 36 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren; sisters Rita Maus and Sylvia Johnson.

Esther is preceded in death by husband, Philip, grandson Cody Hagen, granddaughter Billie-Marie Osterman, sons-in-law Ron Himango and William Grothe, sisters Hildegard Ruegemer, and Bernice Reitmeier.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery of Sauk Rapids or Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley.