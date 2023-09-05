Esther A. Hemmesch, 92, Richmond

August 15, 1931 - September 1, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Esther A. Hemmesch age 92, who died Friday, September 1, 2023, at her home. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home.

Esther was born on August 15, 1931, in Munson Township, MN to Bernard and Catherine (Wessels) Holthaus. She married Cyril F. Hemmesch on October 14, 1953, in St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Farming, MN. Esther enjoyed gardening, quilting, embroidering, and playing cards. She was a member of St. Jude Mission Group, Catholic United Financial, and Sts. Peter & Paul Parish.

She is survived by her husband, Cyril, children, Richard, Donna (Earl) Heinen, Carol (Jim) Mergen, Bernadine (Chris) Theisen, Loreen (Ron) Pallansch, Mark (Laura), Sandra (Tom) Brunner, Allen (Jerri), Henry (Heidi), Julie (Jerome) Fairchild; sister, Frances Hemmesch; brother, Sylvester Holthaus; 30 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law, Terri; great-granddaughter, Elena Ortiz; sister, Rose Mary (Donald) Scheuller; brothers, Robert (Arlene) Holthaus, and Paul Holthaus.