Ervin J. Walz, 88, Cold Spring

February 8, 1935 - September 5, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Ervin J. Walz, age 88, who died peacefully with his wife, Janet, by his side at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be Friday one hour prior to the service in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Ervin was born in Cold Spring, MN to Joseph and Idella (Neutgens) Walz. He attended St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring. Following high school, he was in the US Army from 1954 to 1956 as a helicopter mechanic trained in Texas and later served in California. He began his electrical career working for Otto Electric as a journeyman, earned his Master Electrician license, and ventured out to establish his own successful business, Walz Electric.

Ervin was united in marriage to his life partner of 65 years, Janet Elizabeth Landwehr, on June 21, 1958, in St. Augusta Catholic Church, St. Augusta, MN. They made Cold Spring their home and raised seven children. Ervin enjoyed playing softball (in his younger days), farming (Janet thought she was going to be a city girl), fishing; and especially loved hunting with his family and friends. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring Legion, and Ducks Unlimited. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wonderful wife, Janet; sons, Timothy (Barb) Walz, Peter (Sue) Walz, Don (Karin) Walz, and Greg Walz; daughters, Kay Lang, and Becky (Dan Levinson) Sutton; brother, Elmer (Barb) Walz; 10 grandchildren, Tyler (Crista), Tanner, Trey, Nicholas (Jessi), Austin (Desirae), Grant, Maddie, Leah, Chase, Abbi; and 6 great-grandchildren, Nora, Gus, Levi, Bristol, Avery, and Onyx.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jane Walz, three sisters, Leodena (Lee) Gryz, Loretta (Luxy) Zierden, and Carol Doll; infant grandsons, Trent & Matthew Walz.