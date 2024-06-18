Ernest Ernie Marshik, 93, Little Falls and formerly of Pierz

May 2, 1931 - June 16, 2024

Ernest “Ernie” Marshik, 93 year old resident of Little Falls, formerly of Pierz, passed away on June 16 at Upsala Senior Living. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 24 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father David Maciej officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 23 and from 9:15-10:30 A.M. on Monday, June 24 all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at the parish cemetery.

Ernest Theodore Marshik was born on May 2, 1931 to Wenzel and Mary (Przybilla) Marshik in Pierz Township. He attended District #99 school near Buckman and graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1949. He served in the US Army from 1956-1958. He married Carol Hayes on October 17, 1975, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. They began their life together in Brooklyn Park. In December 1983 they moved to the Pierz area and spent most of their life there until they moved to Little Falls in January 2020. Ernie was a hardworking man all his life. He worked at Swift Company in South St. Paul and at furniture stores in his early years in the Cities. After moving back to the Pierz area in 1983 he started his own business, Ernest Marshik Dairy Service, which he owned and operated well into his retirement years. Ernie loved gardening, fishing, camping, and playing cards. Ernie had a talent for fixing anything that was broken or inventing new things to make something better. Old time polka music was one of his biggest passions. When he wasn’t playing it, he was listening to it. As a young man shortly after high school, he was asked about joining a band so he taught himself to play the saxophone. That was just the beginning of his musical career as he would go on to play the alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, clarinet, trumpet, harmonica and tambourine. He also taught himself to write and compose songs that would be played for many years. He played in several old time bands for over 40 years. Ernie was a kind, patient and happy man, always willing to help others. He was raised with a strong faith in Christ that remained through his entire life. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, where he earned a lifetime membership.

Ernie is survived by his wife Carol; daughters, Amy Jo (Tim) Matros of Little Falls, Deanna (Jason) Zapzalka of Bowlus; brothers, Bernard Marshik of New Hope, Clifford (Bernice) Marshik of Pierz; sisters, Shirley (Herbert) Lardy of Inver Grove Heights, Mardell "Delsie" Moore of Missouri, Aletha "Lee" (Robert) Brown of Waite Park, Carol Bergland of California and 3 grandchildren, Mackenzie Matros, Caleb Matros and Erica Matros.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wenzel and Mary Marshik; sister, Arlene Stangl; sisters-in-law, Viola Marshik, Marlys Stangl, Johanna Maus; brothers-in-law, Edwin College, Charles Moore, Paul Bergland and Richard Stangl.

The family would like to thank the staff at Upsala Senior Living and Moments Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Ernie and our family.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Moments Hospice Foundation at https://momentsfoundation.org/ or St. Mary’s Church.