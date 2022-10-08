Ernest “Ernie” Laudenbach, 80, St. Cloud

August 27, 1942 - October 4, 2022

attachment-Ernie Laudenbach loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 10, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Ernest Laudenbach, age 80 of St. Cloud, Minnesota who passed away on October 4, 2022. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate the service. The Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waite Park at a later date. The visitation will be on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and on Monday from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the funeral home.

Ernie was born to William and Evelyn (Treischel) Laudenbach on August 27, 1942, in St. Cloud. He married the love of his life Arlene Salzbrun on January 15, 1963 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He began his career as a salesman at Fandel’s Department Store in St. Cloud and then sold furniture at Randy’s Furniture in Waite Park. Ernie also worked in maintenance at the Moose Lodge #1400 in Waite Park until just recently.

Ernie was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Waite Park, Waite Park Moose Lodge #1400, and the Knights of Columbus Bishop Zardetti Council 5548. Ernie loved cutting wood, enjoyed going on fishing trips, bowling, vegetable gardening and he loved a good bonfire. His most treasured times though, were spent with his family. They meant the world to him and held a special place in his heart.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Arlene; children, Denise (Thom) Yaeger of St. Cloud, Danielle Olson of Clear Lake, Wayne (Bonnie) Laudenbach of St. Cloud, Jennifer (Bernie) Wehseler of New Prague, and Jessica Lieffort of New Richmond, WI; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and siblings, Margaret (Pete) Fleck of St. Cloud, August Laudenbach of Sauk Rapids, Lenny (Marge) Laudenbach of Waite Park, Mike (Irene) Laudenbach of Sauk Rapids, Daniel (Sue) Laudenbach of St. Cloud and Toni Nelson of Maple Plain and brother and sister-in-laws Hattie Laudenbach, Lucy Laudenbach, Andy Bechtold, Shirley Hohnstadt, Richard Witte, Richard Taufen.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jerry, Earl, Bill, Bernie; sisters, Bernadette Bechtold, Rose Taufen, June Schmidt, and Cecilia Witte and in laws Gilbert Schmidt, Rose Pierskalla, Irene Laudenbach and Ronald Nelson.