Erma Blonigen, 89, Elmdale

May 9, 1928 - January 27, 2018

Erma Blonigen loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Erma Blonigen, age 89 of Elmdale, will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 1 at the St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Erma died Saturday at the Hyatt House in Holdingford. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Wednesday and again after 10:00 AM, Thursday at the church in Elmdale. St. Edwards parish prayers will be at 4:30 PM Wednesday and the St. Edwards Christian Women and the Rosary Society will pray at 6:00 PM Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Erma was born May 9, 1928 in New Munich to Sebastian and Adelheid (Keppers) Funk. She attended the New Munich Catholic School. She married Leo Blonigen on May 31, 1949 in New Munich. The couple farmed in St. Martin until 1953 when they moved to their farm near Elmdale. Erma also worked at the Upsala Community Center. She loved sewing, both vegetable and flower gardening, making quilts and canning. She had a special love for children. She is a member of the St. Edwards Catholic Church, the St. Edwards Christian Women, the Rosary Society and the Upsala American Legion Auxiliary

She is survived by her eight sons, Ralph "Burr" Blonigen, Bowlus; Robert (Mary Jane) Blonigen, Bowlus; Gerald (Sharon) Blonigen, Holdingford; David Blonigen, Wadena; Charles Blonigen, Bowlus; Steven (Kathy) Blonigen, Elmdale; Tom (Carleen) Blonigen, Grey Eagle; and Patrick (Kristine) Blonigen, Bowlus. She is also survived by her brothers, Raymond Funk, Freeport; Walter (Lydia) Funk, Los Angeles, CA; 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leo on May 16, 2003; a grandchild; two great-grandchildren, one sister, Marie Wiechman and three brothers, Andrew, Edmund and Alfred.