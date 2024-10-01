Erik Alan Olsen, 46, Little Falls

January 13, 1978 - September 29, 2024

Erik Olsen, 46 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Sunday, September 29 after a courageous battle with cancer at his home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 3 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held in Flatau Cemetery near Frazee. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family of Erik.

Erik Alan Olsen was born on January 13, 1978 in Downey, CA to Glen and Beverly (Flatau) Olsen. The family moved to New York Mills, MN, when Erik was one month old. The family moved to Baxter, MN in 1985. Erik grew up and attended school in Brainerd, MN graduating with the Class of 1996. While in high school, Erik met the love his life, Heather Nathe. Erik attended Central Lakes College and North Dakota State University receiving a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Erik was united in marriage to Heather Nathe on August 5, 2000 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Brainerd. The couple made their home in North Dakota while Erik finished college. Upon graduation Erik gained employment with Hormel Foods Corporation, he was with them his entire career. Hormel offered many opportunities to the growing Olsen Family they lived in the following cities: Austin, MN, Marshall, MO, Indianola, IA and most recently Little Falls. The couple was blessed with five children, Chase, Cayden, Chloe, Claire and Cooper. Erik enjoyed all types of hunting from white tails to water fowl, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, even going to the Indianapolis 500; camping at the family’s lake lot near Perham was a special time for everyone. The family had many treasured trips to Disney, out West and most recently to Myrtle Beach. Erik will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 24 years, Heather; children, Chase, Cayden, Chloe, Claire and Cooper all of Little Falls; parents, Glen and Beverly Olsen of Perham; siblings, Leah (Steve) Swenson of Ramsey and Christian (Hanna) Olsen of Breezy Point and numerous relatives, friends and colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Rodney & Marian Flatau and Kai & Lilian Olsen, father-in-law Ken Nathe, and uncle Don Flatau.