Eric Frank Hennen, 61, Eden Valley

October 14, 1962 - February 18, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Eric Hennen, age 61, who passed away Sunday, February 18, 2024 at his home. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services Saturday all at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Eric was born October 14, 1962 in Paynesville to Ralph and Shirley (Fink) Hennen. He married Rita Weinmann on November 2, 1985 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Eric was a farmer and lived in the Eden Valley area most of his life. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church. Eric enjoyed boating, swimming, pedal biking, motorcycling, back country skiing, snowmobiling, and Frisbee Golf. He was hard-working, caring, determined, busy, and active.

Survivors include his wife, Rita of Eden Valley; son and daughter, Zachary (Abby) Hennen of Willmar and Shawnee (Nathan) Brown of Otsego; parents, Ralph and Shirley of Eden Valley; grandchild, Luca; sisters, Sandy (Ken) Bettin of Avon, Sherry (Greg) Euerle of Litchfield, Susie (Rich) Streit of Watkins, and Shelly (Larry) Schwinghammer of Albany; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and a nephew.