EPIC Events Helps Central MN Students Learn About Careers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Thousands of high school kids from 29 central Minnesota high schools had the opportunity to learn about a variety of careers all in one location.

The EPIC for students event was held on Friday at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation spokeswoman Gail Cruikshank says it's a chance for students to explore a wide variety of career options once they are done with school.

We really want to show them what careers look like. It's hard to say I want to be this when they've never seen it, or they've never talked to somebody that's done that career.

Cruikshank says the goal is to show local young people that there are a lot of options for them right here in central Minnesota. She says over 130 employers were part of the event.

Now, the next event on November 15th is called EPIC for Influencers where the students can bring the adults in their lives in and learn more about the careers they are interested in.

You come in and you talk to our employers one on one about what skills should I have if I want to do this, what kind of education is needed, what kind of salary would I might expect once I'm ready...

Cruikshank says all of the area post-secondary schools will also be there that night to answer questions about the schooling needed for the careers.