Enterprise Academy Accepting Applications for March Cohort

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Initiative Foundation is accepting applications for the next cohort of the Enterprise Academy.

The Academy, billed as the largest early-stage entrepreneur training program in Central Minnesota, will begin the next 12-week course in March.

Get our free mobile app

Bob McClintick is the Marketing and Communications Director for the Initiative Foundation. He says the Academy helps people grow their business ideas.

The Enterprise Academy is a program that we've had since 2018. Its purpose is to reach underserved communities, people who generally have run into obstacles in accessing funding or the educational information they need to get their business idea off the ground. It's for anyone who experiences or encounters some kind of barrier or impediment to accessing the resources they need to get their business idea off the ground.

Members of the cohort will be led through the basic principles of business, receive help completing a business plan, and get ongoing technical support for their business idea.

Organizers say the Enterprise Academy will focus on:

Entrepreneur Training

Business Services and Support

Small Business Lending

Applications for the Academy are due by the end of February, with classes beginning in early March in St. Cloud and Long Prairie.

To apply, find the application here.

READ RELATED ARTICLES