Empty House Damaged in Early Morning Fire

WAITE PARK -- A vacant house in Waite Park caught on fire early Sunday morning. The fire started shortly before 3:30 a.m. at a home at 140 10th Avenue North.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says nobody was living in the home and nobody was hurt in the fire.

Damage to the house is extensive, but the flames did not spread to any nearby buildings. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281 or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.