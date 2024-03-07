Emmer Praises Investments in Central Minnesota Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - The U.S. Congress has passed a number of appropriations bills that will fund road and utility projects in our area.

Get our free mobile app

Congressman Tom Emmer has announced the appropriations bills will invest in the following local projects:

$3.85 million to improve the Highway 25 and Highway 10 intersection in Becker.

$7 million for the Stearns County intersection of U.S. Highway 169 and County Road 4 near Zimmerman.

Waite Park received funding for a proposed J-turn intersection on Bel Clare Drive as well.

St. Michael will receive $2,238,806 for improvements Regional Waste Water Treatment project.

The City of Clearwater will receive $3 million to study safer traffic corridors through the city and over I-94.

Otsego will be able to proceed with its drinking water treatment improvement project and the Highway 5 mobility project.

Emmer said the investment in projects all over the Sixth Congressional District will improve the lives of all Minnesotans.

READ RELATED ARTICLES