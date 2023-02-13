Emergency Loans for MN Farmers Approved

Emergency Loans for MN Farmers Approved

UNDATED (WJON News) - Parts of Minnesota have been declared a disaster area due to last summer’s drought.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared six counties disaster areas due to severe drought for eight weeks or more. Neighboring counties are eligible as well.

Primary Counties:

  • Blue Earth
  • Chisago
  • Goodhue
  • Meeker
  • Sherburne
  • Watonwan

Neighboring Counties:

  • Anoka
  • Benton
  • Brown
  • Cottonwood
  • Dakota
  • Dodge
  • Faribault
  • Hennepin
  • Isanti
  • Jackson
  • Kanabec
  • Kandiyohi
  • Le Sueur
  • McLeod
  • Martin
  • Mille Lacs
  • Nicollet
  • Olmsted
  • Pine
  • Renville
  • Rice
  • Stearns
  • Wabasha
  • Washington
  • Wright

The emergency declaration is the result of the U.S. Drought Monitor showing the counties suffered from severe drought for eight or more weeks.

Farmers from those counties can apply for emergency loans to meet various recovery needs, including replacement of equipment and livestock or refinance of debts.

The FSA will grant the loans based on the extent of the loss, as well as repayment ability. The application deadline is August 2nd, 2023.

For more information on emergency loans, click here.

 

