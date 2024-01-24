Elvina Lezer, 93, Foley

August 25, 1930 - January 23, 2024

attachment-Elvina Lezer loading...

Elvina Lezer, age 93 of Foley passed away January 23, 2024 at the Sanctuary Assisted Living in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Foley. Pastor John Beck will officiate and burial will take place at S. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Popple Creek. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, January 29th at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Elvina Marie Lezer was born August 25, 1930 in Wheaton, MInnesota to Emil and Anna (Nachtigal) Jacobs. She married Lawrence Lezer on April 17, 1954 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Foley. Elvina graduated high school and attended teachers college. She taught in country schools in Mayhew Lake, Santiago and the Foley area. She later taught Special Education for the Foley school district. After retiring from teaching, she worked for Gorecki Manufacturing and the Foley Nursing Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking and baking.

She is survived by her children: Larry (Mary), Jordan; Jay (Kerry), Mound; Laurie (Greg) Ransom, Foreston, 3 grandchildren and siblings: Arloa Gerdes, OR.; Darwin (Cindy), AK,; Karen (Richard) Flite, CA,; and Carol (Bill) Crane of Stewartville. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lawrence and brothers: Harold, Robert, Harlan and Dennis.