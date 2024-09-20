Ellen M. Tretter, 83, Pierz

November 11, 1940 - September 20, 2024

Ellen Mae (Hayes) Tretter, 83 year old resident of Pierz, MN passed away on Friday, September 20 at Essentia Hospital in Brainerd, MN. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 25 at 11:00 A.M. with Father David Maciej officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. All visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Harding, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to: Knute Nelson Hospice: donations can be sent to Knute Nelson Hospice, 2715 MN #29 #103, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Ellen Hayes was born on November 11, 1940 in Platte Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Lester and Josephine (Orskowski) Hayes. She attended primary school at Platte Township District School #87 and graduated from Little Falls Community Schools with the class of 1958. She was united in marriage to Marvin Tretter on June 9, 1958 at St. Johns Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup. The couple was blessed with four children, Deb, Russ, Barb and Corey. The couple farmed for a few short years. They continued living in Platte Township, where Ellen was a homemaker all of her adult life. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN and the Rosary Sodality Ellen enjoyed, sewing, quilting, embroidery and knitting, family dinners, baking, gardening, flowers especially yellow roses. She enjoyed playing cards with her grandkids, Ellen pitched in horseshoe leagues & tournaments. Another favorite spot was her hunting shack, which included opening morning breakfast at the shack. She enjoyed elk hunting trips, casino trips, and visiting family in Alaska. She was always ready to go for a Gator ride.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Debra Zajac of Hillman, Russell Tretter of Garrison, Barbara Tretter of Pierz, Corey (Sandy) Tretter of Pierz; grandchildren, Adam Zajac, Aaron Zajac, Terri Tretter and AJ Tretter; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Zajac, Blake Zajac, Ethan Zajac, Grace Zajac; siblings, Marcel (Jean) Hayes of Pierz, Gerald Hayes of Pierz, Rhynard “Butch” (Esther) Hayes of North Pole, AK and Karen (Robert) Foss of Pierz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Josephine Hayes, husband, Marvin Tretter; son-in-law, Rick Zajac; siblings, Eleanor Tretter, Sharon Hayes and Lyle Hayes. brother-in-law Elmer Tretter and sister-in-law Cindy Hayes.