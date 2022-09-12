Ellen LaVerne (Panter) Comee, 86, Sauk Rapids

February 6, 1936 - September 7, 2022

llen L. (Panter) Comee 86, died Wednesday September 7th, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Memory Cottages. She was born on February 6, 1936 to Adolph and Lela (Drewes) Panter in Toad Lake Township near Frazee, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. She grew up and attended country school there. She graduated from Frazee High School in 1954. Following graduation she went to Minneapolis and worked at Prudential Insurance Company and Minneapolis Gas Company.

Ellen was united in marriage to John Jerome Comee on May 4, 1968 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale, MN. She was a homemaker and stay at home mom for many years but then started her own daycare in 1984, later she worked at the bakery in Princeton. She and John moved to Sauk Rapids in 1998 to a townhome on the river. In Sauk Rapids she worked at a dental office doing the office cleaning. She moved to the Good Shepherd Apartments and lived there for 9 years until she moved to the Memory Care Cottages there. She had a very strong faith in God and attended the Good Shepherd Church faithfully while she lived there. She enjoyed doing puzzles, cooking, baking, crocheting, embroidery and reading.

The joy of her life was her family, especially her grandchildren who were so very dear to her. She loved spending time with her extended family and friends as well. She had a great sense of humor, the kindest heart and spunky personality.

She is survived by her daughter Brenda (Toby) Koltes of Sauk Rapids, step-son Steve (Sheryl) Comee of Buffalo, MN, sister Lorna Stimpson Big Lake, sister Phyllis Sauer Detroit Lakes, 11 grandchildren Nolan (Lauren) , Emma (Gregory) , Eden and Nathan Wollum, Angela (Joe) Jenniges, Amber (Justin) Paulson, Jacob (Lisa) Comee, Ashley (Corey) Stuart, Jamie (Landon) Knese, Jerika (Todd) Owens, Joahannah (Logan) Strandjord, 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, 2 brothers Robert and Donald, 2 sisters Irma Matoska and Irene Roedel and one grandson Tadd Comee.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at Riverside Church in Sauk Rapids on Thursday September 15th at 6 p.m.