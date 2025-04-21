Ellen Deane Schwieger, 86, St. Cloud

August 12, 1938 - April 11, 2025

attachment-Ellen Schwieger loading...

Ellen Deane (Cox) Schwieger passed away at Quiet Oaks Hospice House on April 11, 2025, surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Sartell on Friday, April 25, 2025. There will be a 10:00 am visitation and 11:00 am service with a luncheon to follow.

Ellen Deane was born in Washington, D.C., to Roberta F (Cason) Cox and Warren E Cox on August 12, 1938. She had a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Oberlin College, and continuing education from Minnesota State University, Mankato; University of Tennessee, Knoxville; St. Cloud State University; Hamline University; and MacPhail Center For Music. Ellen Deane worked as a children's church choir director, a school music teacher, and a piano teacher. She also served in the Minnesota Music Teachers Association as the Program Director of Piano Exams, judge for piano exams, and president. She shared her love of music with children of all ages, starting with preschoolers in Music Magic Classes.

Ellen Deane enjoyed singing in the church choir and the MN center Chorale, participating in musical theatre, attending the opera, reading fiction and religious works, gardening, and watching nature programs, especially eagles.

Ellen Deane met her husband, Bradley Jule Schwieger, when he was stationed at the Pentagon. They married in 1960 and had two sons Sterling Bradley Schwieger and Arthur Warren Schwieger. Ellen Deane was devoted to her family and friends. She was generous, caring, full of wit, and had a unique sense of humor. Ellen Deane was always available to lend an ear and provide encouragement and wisdom.

Ellen Deane was preceded in death by her husband, Bradley Jule Schwieger, parents Warren E and Roberta F (Cason) Cox, and in-laws Adrian and Miriam Schwieger.

Ellen Deane is survived by her sons Sterling (Lucy) Schwieger and Arthur (Barbara) Schwieger; grandchildren Roberta (Derek) Kightlinger, Nathaniel Schwieger, Benjamin Schwieger, Christopher Schwieger, and Mathew Schwieger; Warren Schwieger, and Bonnie Schwieger; great-grandchildren Izabelle Kightlinger, and Zander Kightlinger; and brother Warren A. (Kathy) Cox.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to UNICEF, Quiet Oaks Hospice, and the FUMC music program.

UNICEF www.unicef.org

Quiet Oaks Hospice House https://quietoakshospicehouse.org/ways-to-give/

First United Methodist Church, 1107 Pine Cone Road S., Sartell, MN 56377

The family of Ellen Deane wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their compassion and genuine kindness.

We also wish to thank everyone who has reached out with kind words, memories, and stories about Ellen Deane. You have truly helped us celebrate Ellen Deane’s life.