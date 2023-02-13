Ellard D. Grabuski, 87, Sauk Rapids

October 13, 1935 - February 9, 2023

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Ellard D. Grabuski, age 87, who passed away Thursday at Chateau Therapy Suites in Sartell. Pastor David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Popple Creek. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Ellard was born October 13, 1935 in Popple Creek Township to William and Tillie (Gratke) Grabuski. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Marines, enlisting in 1954. Ellard married Edna Volkers on November 24, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. He worked road construction for Hardrives for many years. Ellard was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as an usher. He was also a member of Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254. Ellard enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing the lawn, watching the Minnesota Twins, eating M&M’s and drinking Dr. Pepper, and traveling with his wife especially to Branson, MO.

Ellard is survived by his wife, Edna of Sauk Rapids; sons, Todd (Michelle) of Crosby and Tedd of Sauk Rapids; brother, Bill of Mendota Heights; grandchildren, Cory, Eric, Kayla and Amber; sister-in-law, Sally Grabuski; nephew, Dennis Grabuski; and niece, Carol Kiekow. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Albert, Willard, Paul, Leonard, Harry and Henry; and sisters, Helen Fonsica, Alma Kiekow and Clara Grabuski.

The family would like to thank the staff at Chateau Therapy Suites.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.