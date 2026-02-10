Elk River Crash Sends Four To The Hospital With Non-life-threatening Injuries

Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Two vehicles collided in Elk River on Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 10.

Thirty-five-year-old Anna Burge of Zimmerman was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Three passengers in her vehicle, a 13-year-old boy from Zimmerman, a seven-year-old girl from Zimmerman, and a one-year-old girl from Zimmerman, were also taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 44-year-old David Winn of Saint Michel, also had non-life-threatening injuries.

