Elk River Man Brought to Hospital After Crash on Highway 10

ELK RIVER -- A crash on Highway 10 and Joplin Street Northwest in Elk River sent one to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. An SUV driven by 35-year-old Elizabeth Rasmussen of Elk River was heading south on Joplin, while at the same time, a car driven by 64-year-old Allan Maasch of Elk River was heading east on 10.

The patrol says Rasmussen ran the red light at the intersection, colliding with Maasch. Maasch was brought to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Rasmussen was not hurt.