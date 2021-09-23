Elk River Couple Sentenced for the Murder of an 8-Year-old Girl

ELK RIVER -- An Elk River couple who pleaded guilty to murdering an 8-year-old girl have each been sentenced to 40-years in prison.

Thirty-one-year-old Brett Hallow earlier pleaded guilty to child endangerment, threats of violence, domestic assault by strangulation, and 2nd-degree murder.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sarah Hallow earlier pleaded guilty to child endangerment, threats of violence, domestic assault, and 2nd-degree murder.

In a statement released by the Sherburne County Attorney's Office, both defendants agreed to aggravating factors in the case which led to the agreed-upon 40-year prison term.

Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen said the girl died on August 13th, 2020 at an apartment in The Depot at Elk River Station.

Police officers were called to the residence on a report of a medical emergency. The girl, identified as Autumn Hallow, was not breathing when officers arrived. Efforts to revive Hallow were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott later said an autopsy determined the girl's death was a homicide.

