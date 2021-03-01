Elizabeth “Betty” Rosalyn Maslowski, 83, St. Wendel

July 19, 1937 – February 26, 2021

Elizabeth “Betty” R. Maslowski, age 83, St. Wendel, MN, died Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Columbkille Church, St. Wendel, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at St. Columbkille Church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Parish prayers will be at 6:00 PM Tuesday. Your health and safety are most important. In light of Covid-19 Pandemic, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers should you choose not to attend. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Betty was born July 19, 1937 in Opole, MN to John and Mary (Sobania) Kostreba. She married Albert B. Maslowski on June 23, 1958 in Opole, MN. Betty loved spending time with family and friends and time at the lake. She shared her talents and gifts of sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting with her family. Betty supported her family in all of their endeavors. She was a member of St. Columbkille Church, St. Wendel, MN.

Survivors include her husband, Albert Maslowski of St. Wendel, MN; children, Josephine (Randy) Wicker of St. Augusta, MN; Terri (Larry) Goenner of Clear Lake, MN; Kathie (Greg) Goenner of Clear Lake, MN; Tim (Cheryl) Maslowski of Holdingford, MN; 14 grandchildren, Joseph, Jennifer, Michelle, Jake, Charlie, Amii, Emily, Benjamin, Alicia, Rose, Rachael, Fae, Mariah, Elizabeth; 19 great grandchildren and one due soon; siblings, Raymond (Cathy) Kostreba of Holdingford, MN, Esther Struzyk of St. Wendel, MN and sister-in-law, Angie Kostreba of Rice, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one infant child and brother, Tony Kostreba.