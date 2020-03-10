Electrical Issue Believed to Cause Belgrade Apartment Fire

BELGRADE -- Fire crews were called to an apartment fire in Belgrade over the weekend.

The call came in late Sunday morning in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.

The caller told authorities flames were seen coming from a bathroom vent and everyone was able to get out safe.

Firefighters on scene were able to quickly put out the fire. Authorities say the renter was not home, but three children were inside when the fire started.

No one was hurt but the apartment had extensive heat and smoke damage. Three other apartments in the building also had minor smoke and water damage.

It's believed the fire started due to an electrical issue in a bedroom closet.

It remains under investigation.

