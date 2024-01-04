New Electric Vehicle Charging Station Planned for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Electric vehicle owners will have a new place to stop and charge up in St. Cloud.

The city applied for and received Carbon Reduction Program Grant funding of up to $200,000 for the installation of an electric vehicle charging station at the Stearns History Museum.

The charging station units will include dynamic lighting for night use, cable management systems, operational status lights and timers.

The city council is expected to approve the grant during its meeting on Monday.

As a reference, the Riverside Park Level 2 EV Charging Station charged vehicles with 2,110 kilowatts of power in 2023 which provided about 6,300 miles.

The fast charger in downtown St. Cloud was used for 735 charging sessions in 2023 totaling 22,408 kilowatts.

