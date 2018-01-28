Eleanor Thell, 90, Albany, formerly of St. Francis

September 28, 1927 - January 27, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Eleanor Thell, age 90 of Albany, formerly of St. Francis, will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 3 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Eleanor died Saturday at the Melrose Hospital. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Friday and again after 10:00 AM, Saturday at the church. The St. Francis Christian Mother's will pray at 10:30 Saturday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Eleanor was born September 28, 1927 in Millwood Township, near St. Rose to Bernard and Bernadine (Steinemann) Voss. She married Bernard Thell on October 16, 1945 in the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. She and Bernard farmed together on the Thell family farm near St. Francis for more than 50 year. The two moved to Upsala in 1992; Bernard died on March 7, 2010. Eleanor was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church and the St. Francis Christian Mothers.

Eleanor is survived by her children, Elizabeth "Betty" (Alphonse) Hartung, Avon; Roger (Kathy) Thell, Albany; Kathleen (Elmer) Goebel, Albany; Bernice (Donald) Schmidt, Freeport; Eleanor (Sylvester) Tschida, Upsala; Robert (Sharon) Thell, Freeport; and Terrence (Nancy) Thell, Holdingford. She is also survived by 40 grandchildren and 73 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bernard, and her brothers and sisters, Veronica Thell, Elizabeth Hollenkamp, Herman Voss, Joseph Voss, Marie Thell and Bernard Voss.