Eleanor M. Anderson, 98, Pierz

April 11, 1926 - August 9, 2024

Eleanor M. Anderson, 98, of Pierz, passed away Friday, August 9, 2024, at Harmony House in Pierz.

Time for visitation will take place from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2024, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Eleanor was born on April 11, 1926, in Holt, MN, to Edmund and Alice (Ness) Ueland. After graduating from high school, she worked for some family members and then spent time in Grand Forks, ND. On December 14, 1946, she married the love of her life, Ervin Anderson, and for 73 years, the two were inseparable. The two moved to Minneapolis and then to Robbinsdale, and they welcomed three children to their union: Vicky, David, and Juanita. The family spent several years in Crystal, MN, and after their retirement, Eleanor and Ervin moved to Ft. Ripley and then to Pierz.

Many double shifts were spent working as a waitress, and Eleanor spent most of her working career at the Wesphal Legion in Robbinsdale. Her home was always open and inviting; she took everyone in and enjoyed entertaining. Eleanor was known to enjoy off color jokes, traveling and playing cards with Ervin, and spending time with family.

Left to cherish the memory of Eleanor are her daughters, Vicky Oberg and Nita (Fred) Nevin; grandchildren: Brian (Amanda) Oberg, Curt Oberg, Molly Bleymeyer, Darla (Jeremy) Spilde, Stephanie (Aaron) Wodash, Tracy (Josh) Vang, David Anderson, and Mark Anderson; 12 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Terri Anderson; and sister-in-law, Earlene Krogh.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Ervin; her son, David; her sister, Margie Thronson; and her son-in-law, Les Oberg.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care Eleanor received from the wonderful staff at the Harmony House.