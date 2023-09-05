Eleanor Knopik, 87, Little Falls

September 12, 1935 - August 31, 2023

attachment-Eleanor Knopik loading...

Eleanor Knopik, 87-year old resident of Little Falls, died Thursday, August 31 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 7 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 6 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, September 7 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Eleanor Victoria Boros was born on September 12, 1935 in Belle Prairie, Township, Morrison County to the late Valentine and Rose (Ginter) Boros. Eleanor grew up in Flensburg, MN, where she attended grade school through the eighth grade. She helped on the family farm until the death of her father. Eleanor and her mother moved into Little Falls, where she played in a dance band and did house cleaning. Eleanor was united in marriage to Henry Peter Knopik on May 7, 1985 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. Eleanor had a strong faith and believed in the rosary and going to daily mass. She loved dancing, playing cards, tending to her flowers. She also loved spending time with her family, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are step-children, Kenneth (fiancé, Michelle Reardon) Knopik of Little Falls, Karen (Jack) Meyer of Little Falls, Sharon (David) Skwira of Harding, Lou Ann (Pete) Boser of Little Falls, Denise (Jim) Krych of Harding; 10 step-grandchildren, 16 step-great-grandchildren; nephews, Richard (Mary) Schneider, Phillip Schneider, Roger (Michelle) Schneider all of Little Falls; nieces, Darlene (Larry) Gallus of Clear Lake and Karen (Gary) Heim of Sauk Rapids and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Knopik; sisters and Brothers-in-laws, Esther (Martin) Schneider, Bernice (Alfred) Kusterman and Helen (Roman) Fussy;

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Eleanor.