Eleanor DeNio, 93, Little Falls

June 3, 1928 - June 11, 2021

Eleanor DeNio, 93 year old resident of Little Falls died June 11 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. Her beautiful smile and warm cheerful attitude made the day brighter for those around her.

Eleanor Bernardson was born on June 3, 1928 in Little Falls to the late John and Sabina Bernardson. She attended Little Falls Community Schools. She was united in marriage to Carrol DeNio on April 7, 1947 in Little Falls at the Zion Lutheran Church. Eleanor worked at Munsingwear, Montgomery Wards and as a nurse's aide at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls for 9 years. The family attended First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, where she was active with the sewing circle and the funeral luncheon group. Eleanor and Carrol enjoyed wintering in Texas and visiting with their son, Greg. She enjoyed taking day trips around the tourist sites of Texas, especially when the Texas Blue Bonnet flowers were in full bloom. She enjoyed doing ceramics, cross stitch, baking, reading, having coffee breaks and visits with neighbors, good friends and relatives, and staying current with the news and world events. Family was her top priority and spending time with her kids was her favorite pastime. Eleanor was a fantastic bread maker and her canned dill pickles were treasured by family and friends. She was very proud of her Scandinavian Heritage and attributed her long life to those good Scandinavian genes.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Pam (Jay) DeNio-Trout of Coon Rapids; Greg DeNio of Fort Worth, TX; sister, Mary Ann Price of Hutchinson, MN, and many wonderful nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grand nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sabina Bernardson; husband, Carrol DeNio; son, Garth DeNio and brothers, Arthur, Clarence, Lawrence and Harry.

Please send cards and condolences to Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in care of the family of Eleanor DeNio. 900 1st Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.