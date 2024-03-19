Eleanor A. “Ele” Nelson, 95, St. Cloud

June 20, 1928 - March 15, 2024

Eleanor Anna "Ele" Rinde Nelson passed away at age 95 surrounded by her 4 children on March 15, 2024 after battling Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

Ele was born June 20, l928 in Badger, MN to Helmer and Anna Rinde. After graduating from high school she attended Interstate Business College in Fargo ND. For several years she was employed by Burroughs Adding Machine Co. in Fargo, where she met her husband Duane. They were married on March 10, 1952 in Fargo and were blessed with 71 years together. They lived in San Luis Obispo CA the first year of their marriage while Duane was in the military service. When he returned to civilian life he was employed by Burroughs Corp. (now Unisys) and they were transferred to several cities including Thief River Falls MN, Grand Forks ND, Moorhead MN, Duluth MN, Green Bay WI and Burnsville MN. She worked as a secretary for Firestone Tire Co. and The Joyce Shop while in Green Bay, and was a secretary for Dayton Hudson in Burnsville until her retirement in 1987.

They moved to Potato Lake in Park Rapids MN where they lived for 14 years. Ele was a member of the Park Rapids Hospital Auxiliary and a local sewing club. In 2001 they moved to Becker MN, and in 2009 they moved to Waite Park MN. They were members of Bethlehem Lutheran in St Cloud and were active in their many congregations.

Ele was an avid gardener and had beautiful gardens wherever she lived. She passed on her love of birds, trees and flowers, especially roses to her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her 4 children, son Jeffrey (Barbara), Arlington TX, daughters Janene Nelson, St Cloud MN, Julie (Jack) Brooks, Bemidji MN, and Jacqueline (James) Langan, Big Lake MN, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 sister, Helena Turner, Cedar Rapids IA, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Duane, her parents, 1 infant grandson Ryan Langan, brother Donald Rinde of Badger MN, 2 sisters, Audrey Rinde, Edina MN, and Elizabeth (Julian) Trangsrud, Northfield MN, and 2 brothers who died as children.

A celebration of life will be held on April 12, 2024 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4310 County Rd 137 in St Cloud MN. Visitation at 10 am, service at 11 am and lunch to follow. She will be interred in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, Bethlehem Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.