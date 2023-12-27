Elda Mae Krupke, 86, Paynesville

May 22, 1937 - December 23, 2023

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville for Elda Mae Krupke, age 86, of Paynesville. Elda Mae died December 23, 2023 at the CentraCare Care Center in Paynesville. Burial will take place in the Grove Cemetery, Roseville Township, near Paynesville.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Elda Mae was born on May 22, 1937, her father’s birthday, in Forest City Township, Meeker County to Otto and Rose (Schultz) Rosenow. She attended country school in Forest City and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Merlin W. Krupke on December 3, 1955 at St. Matthew’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Forest City. She will be remembered as a hard-working farm wife and a sweet and loving mom, grandma and great grandma and a Breast Cancer Survivor.

Elda Mae enjoyed bowling, playing cards, motorcycle trips with Merlin, and other family trips. She also made trips to the casino and an occasional Elvis impersonator with her daughters. She enjoyed watching the sports of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was named Fan of the Year in 2003 by the Bulldog Booster Club.

Elda Mae is survived by her daughters Lori (Kenny) Rohe of Hawick, Kristi (Ken) Wendlandt of Paynesville, Kari (Ozzy) Osendorf of St. Martin, Cindi (Randy) Schoenberg of Spring Hill and Tami (Aaron) Swanson of New London, daughter-in-law Jeanne Olmscheid, 23 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren (with 2 on the way), sister Ardie and brother Fritz.

Preceding Elda Mae in death were her parents, husband Merlin, son Randall, brothers Harold and Hank sisters Leona, Pearl, Gloriette and Rosie and 2 infant grandchildren.

A special thank you to the staff of Koronis Manor and Moments Hospice (especially Jordan) for the wonderful care given to Elda.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.