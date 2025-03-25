Elaine Rita Super, 71, Little Falls

September 27, 1953 - March 24, 2025

Elaine Super, 71 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Monday, March 24, 2025 at her home.

Elaine Rita (Yasgar) Super born September 27th, 1953 to Bob and Phyllis Yasgar in Little Falls, MN.

Graduated from Little Falls High School in 1971.

Throughout the years Elaine worked various bartending jobs. On January 11th, 1990 she married Dennis Super. They had two children. They farmed together until their retirement in 2020.

Elaine enjoyed reading, fixing puzzles, gardening, baking. Going on trips to Michigan with her daughter Sara. Going to lunches with her sister Joyce.

Survived by Husband Dennis, children Dennis Jr, Sara and Michael, granddaughter Kylea. Sisters, Joyce Holtz and Sandy(Kenny) Schwientek, many nieces and nephews. Dear friend Pat Bujalski Proceeded in death by parents and sister Jeanette Petrich.