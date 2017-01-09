Elaine J. Abendroth, 92, Clearwater

May 24, 1924 - January 7, 2017

Funeral services celebrating the life of Elaine J. Abendroth, 92 years young, of Clearwater will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Church in Silver Creek (12449 Clementa Ave NW, Monticello). Elaine passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at St. Benedict’s Senior Center in St. Cloud. Pastor Jim Tetlie will officiate. Burial will be in Acacia Cemetery, Clearwater.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater.

Elaine was born on May 24, 1924 in Princeton, Minnesota to the late Elmer and Thea (Madsen) Johnson. She grew up in Santiago where they lived until moving to St. Cloud for her senior year of high school where she graduated from Tech High School in 1942. Elaine married Francis Abendroth and they resided in Clearwater, raising their two daughters, farming and selling Pioneer Seed Corn. Following Francis’s passing, Elaine continued to farm and sell Pioneer Seed Corn. She helped start the Charitable Gambling with the Clearwater Lions where she was a charter member and continued doing the bookwork until her retirement at the age of 82. Elaine was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, Bible School and played piano and organ. She started a Ladies Aid Group in the neighborhood, was a Girl Scout and 4H Club leader. Elaine was very involved with her family and helping where she could.

She will be remembered for her kind words, caring ways, impeccable style and love of family.

Elaine is survived by her daughters, Judy Jarmuzek of Clearwater, Lynne Crandall of Monticello; three grandchildren, Kim (Dave) Frisell of Hibbing, Kelly Jarmuzek (Chris Benskin) of Mandan, ND, Ty (Celia) Crandall of Clearwater; and four great grandchildren, Quinn, Abby and Jenna Frisell and Briar Crandall.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis in 1982; granddaughter, Karen Jarmuzek in 1989; sons- in- law, Mike Jarmuzek and Timm Crandall both in 2015; one sister; and one brother.