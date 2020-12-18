Elaine (Block) Grittner, 92, Pierz

September 15, 1928 - December 18, 2020

Elaine Grittner , 92, of Pierz, died Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 21 at 11:00 A.M.at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 21 from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church. The interment will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierz.

The family request those attending the service to please wear a mask and respect the social distancing guidelines from the MDH.