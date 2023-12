March 19, 1933 - December 3, 2023

A Mass of Christian Burial for Eileen J. Zeis, age 90, will be held at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Albany, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11 AM.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9-11 AM also at the church.

Entombment will be in the parish cemetery.

Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany, MN.