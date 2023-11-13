Eileen Menke, 85, St. Cloud

August 26, 1938 - November 9, 2023

Eileen Menke, age 85 of St. Cloud passed away on November 9 at Centracare in Monticello. At her request, there will be no services.

Eileen was born August 26, 1938, in St. Cloud to Eugene and Roselyn Evans. She graduated from Cathedral High School and married Virgil Menke on September 12, 1959. Eileen was a homemaker, raising her two sons. Eileen loved bird watching! She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and her grand-puppies. She especially liked being with her family.

Eileen is survived by her son, Jeff (Jodi) Menke in Monticello; sisters, Leanette DesMarais, St. Cloud; Sharon Schreifels, St. Cloud; Mary (Tony) Evans, Tucson, AZ, Dianne Evans, St. Cloud; and her brother Glenn Evans, St. Cloud.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Roselyn; her husband, Virgil Menke on December 27, 2003; her son, Kraig Menke on April 21, 2017 and her brother Gary Evans.