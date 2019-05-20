Eileen Marie Mahoney-Johnstone, 64, St. Cloud

March 14, 1955 – May 14, 2019

Eileen was a mother, a child, a sister, a friend, a teacher, a healer, a nurse, and a child of God. She lived her life in the light, spreading love to all who met her.

We welcome you in joining us in a celebration of life for Eileen Marie Mahoney-Johnstone. There will be time for friends to gather at 4:00pm Tuesday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. A prayer service will be held from 7:30-8pm.

Eileen was born March 14, 1955 in Perham, Minnesota to James and Margaret (Mair) Mahoney. She grew up in Perham and some of her fondest memories were spending time at Lake Marion. She moved to St. Cloud in 1966. She was Miss Sixteen of Minnesota in 1970. She graduated from Apollo High School and the St. Paul Ramsey Nursing program. She loved to learn and after completing her bachelor’s in nursing at Alverno College in Milwaukee, she continued to study and provide healing touch, heart math, massage therapy, reiki, essential oil therapy, tai chi, polarity therapy, yoga, infant massage, and psychology of forgiveness. For many years she led the RISEN (Reinvestment in Spiritual and Ethics in Networks) faculty training program at St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Eileen is survived by her children, Dillon Johnstone, San Francisco, CA and Molly (Asher) Deva, Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by her brothers, Michael Mahoney, St. Cloud, Dennis Mahoney, Perham and her former husband, Michael Johnstone, Milwaukee, WI.

Eileen is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patrice Mahoney.