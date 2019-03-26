Eileen E. Dahlin, 74, St. Cloud

March 6, 1945 - March 23, 2019

Eileen E. Dahlin, age 74, St. Cloud, MN died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home.

A Celebration of Eileen’s life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Waffle-It, Centennial Shopping Centre, 2018 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud, MN 56303. Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Eileen was born March 6, 1945 in St. Cloud, MN to William and Alma (Gohman) Zipp. She married Leland “Buck” Dahlin on May 17, 1990 in St. Cloud, MN. Eileen worked at St. Scholastic Convent for 21 years, retiring in 2010. She enjoyed playing cards, crafts, bus trips, volunteering and spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include her children, Tim Lehnen of Little Falls, MN; Nancy Lehnen of St. Cloud, MN; Pam Dahl of Little Falls, MN; Jason (Jenna) Lehnen of Eden Prairie, MN; Lyle Dahlin of Isanti, MN; Milo (Laurie) Dahlin of Hope, MN; Scott (Laurie) Dahlin of St. Cloud, MN; and Christie Dahlin of Wadena, MN; siblings, Dennis Zipp of St. Cloud, MN; Leander (Joanne) Zipp of St. Joseph, MN Harold (Ellen) Zipp of St. Augusta, MN; and Lucille (Lee) Evans of Mora, MN; 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leland “Buck” on May 17, 2003.