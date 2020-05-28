Ehresmann: Kids Make Up 25 Percent of States Total COVID Cases

ST. PAUL -- While the primary focus of COVID-19 has been older residents, particularly those in long-term care facilities, state health officials say they are seeing cases in kids.

Minnesota Department of Health Director of Infectious Diseases Kris Ehresmann says the number of cases for residents 19-years-old and younger make up about 25 percent of the total cases.

We've had 397 cases from newborn to age 5, and 1,536 cases in ages 6-19 so we are seeing cases in children but it is a much smaller proportion of our overall cases.

Ehresmann says they have seen some cases in childcare facilities, which is expected. She says those facilities are working with the state to help determine how transmission may have occurred and notify parents.

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 0 COVID related deaths in kids.