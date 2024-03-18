Egg Prices Climb In Advance of Easter

UNDATED (WJON News) - The price of eggs has started to climb, after retreating from the historic highs of a year ago.

In January of 2023, egg prices peaked at just under $4.00 per dozen, and have been in a steady decline since then. Now, as Easter approaches, the price of eggs has seen an eight percent bump in the wholesale market.

USDA economist Megan Schweitzer says new cases of avian influenza last fall are to blame.

New cases of avian influenza were detected at the end of last year, in November in December. However, we haven't seen many cases in February and March. So if that trend continues, that could be good news for egg prices down the line.

The laying chicken flock is down about one percent nationwide. As a result, USDA economist Shayle Shagam says egg prices are up about fifty cents a dozen to an average of $2.92 a dozen, compared to an average of $2.28 per dozen nationwide last spring. However, Shagam is quick to mention that retailers may be willing to sell eggs at below retail, or even below wholesale, prices to lure shoppers into the store.

Locally, the price for a dozen eggs at our benchmark grocery store in St. Cloud is $3.19.

