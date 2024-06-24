July 20, 1938 - June 20, 2024

Edythe L. (Brown) Williams, age 85, Apple Valley, MN entered the Lord's presence on June 20, 2024. Edythe was born in Brown City, Michigan on July 20, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Dwight Brown and Irma (née Scott) Brown, sister of Carol Jean (née Brown) Margrif, the late Kenneth Brown and Rev. Dale Brown.

Edythe grew up in Lapeer County, Michigan on her family’s dairy farm, attending nearby Burnside school and later Brown City High School. Contributing to the daily work on the farm formed Edythe’s strong character from her earliest years. Her family’s consistent involvement in their local Methodist church and her mother Irma’s love of and talent for music also guided Edythe throughout her life.

Edythe graduated as Valedictorian from Brown City High School and went on to graduate from Taylor University in Upland, Indiana where she studied music education before going on to earn her Master's degree from Wayne State University. While singing soprano in the Taylor Concert Choir she met Dale Williams, who was a bass in the choir and a chemistry major from Clinton, Maine. They were married in 1961 and celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2011.

Edythe’s career as a music teacher began near Detroit, Michigan in the Clarkston public schools, and was later focused on working with beginning piano students at community music schools (Trio School of Music in Tulsa, OK and Central MN Music School). She also directed children’s choirs at the Methodist churches where she was a member, including Greenville, Pennsylvania, Boston Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma and St. Cloud First UMC.

Dale and Edythe welcomed four children into their family - Eileen, Ryan, Leanna and Priscilla. Edythe was very involved in the many academic and musical activities of all four of her children throughout their school years, and also served as a local 4-H leader in Tulsa and St. Cloud.

During her years in Tulsa, Edythe and her family were also active members of the Boston Avenue UMC, where she and Dale were members of the Chancel Choir.

In 1987, Edythe and her family moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota where she also became involved in the local community as a director of the senior fun singers program for several years and as a retail associate at the Dayton’s at Crossroads Mall. She and Dale were also members of the Minnesota Center Chorale, ultimately participating in many local performances and choir tours to the UK and Europe.

Edythe had a love of Nature and God’s Creation and its creatures. An avid bird lover, she took delight in looking and listening for all varieties of birds whenever spending time outside. She also enjoyed planting flowers and visiting gardens. She will be remembered fondly for her joyful outlook on life, her good humor, her gift of hospitality and her creativity, which was expressed in varied artistic endeavors such as sewing, cake decorating and drawing.

Edythe’s surviving are a sister Carol Jean (Brown) Margrif, her brother Rev. Dale Brown (Margaret), daughter Eileen Marie Williams Chambers (Craig Chambers and daughter Celia); son Ryan Bradford Williams (Nicki Camp Williams and son Wyatt and daughter Bridget); daughter Leanna Laurel Williams; and daughter Priscilla Jean Williams Ohta (Taisuke Ohta).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be sent to the Friends of the Clemens and Munsinger Gardens, Alzheimer’s Association or Taylor University Music Scholarship Fund.