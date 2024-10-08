Edwin P. Sheldon, 87, Cold Spring

December 29, 1936 - October 5, 2024

Edwin P Sheldon, age 87, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully Saturday October 5, 2024, at the Saint Cloud Hospital surrounded with the love of his daughters.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM and a visitation will be from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.

Edwin was born on December 29, 1936 in Park Rapids, MN to Lester and Florence (Kruse) Sheldon. Ed graduated from Twin Valley High School and attended two years in trade school for architectural drafting and estimating.

He was untied in marriage to Eldora on September 11, 1956. He is the father to six daughters, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Ed was successful in his career working for Miller Construction. He was the manager of the commercial and architectural division and worked as the project manager designing and building many commercial buildings. Later he went on to create Sheldon Construction which became an accomplished business in the area. During that time he designed and built many commercial and residential buildings including churches, banks, apartments, nursing homes, hotels, private homes, and shopping centers.

Ed and Dori divorced, and he later met his significant other Beverly Stenger.

Ed enjoyed many hobbies including, flying airplanes, downhill skiing, motorcycling, camping, RVing, snowmobiling, playing pinochle, hunting and fishing. But his true passion was building and restoring wood boats.

Ed is survived by his daughters, Katharine (Andy Andrews) Sheldon of Hailey, Idaho, Debora Roberts of Saint Cloud, Rebecca Sheldon of Minneapolis, Cynthia (Steve) Blommer of Clear Lake, Kristine (John) Ostrowski of Park City, Utah, and Tricia (significant other JD Webb) Dalton of Fort Worth, Texas; brothers Donald (Patricia) Sheldon of Marine on Saint Croix, David (Helen) Sheldon of Bradenton, Florida and Lee (Diana) Sheldon of Eagan; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and his partner Beverly Stenger and her children, Beth Stenger, Stacey Morris and Lonna (Daniel) Christensen.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Stepmother Florine Sheldon, wife Eldora Sheldon, son in law Virgil Roberts and great granddaughter Charlotte Hurd, and infant brother.