Edwin A. Hansen, 80, Cold Spring

October 30, 1942 - April 23, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Edwin A.Hansen age 80, who died peacefully Sunday, April 23 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 26th at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Edwin was born on October 30, 1942, to Bernard and Loretta (Lardy) Hansen in Cold Spring, MN. He married Delrose Hommerding on April 7, 1964, in St. Nicholas, MN. Edwin worked at the Cold Spring Brewery and then at Cold Spring Granite where he retired after 37 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Waite Park and St. Boniface Parish. Edwin enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, playing cards and sitting by the fire. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, step-grandchildren and family.

He is survived by his wife, Delrose; son, Kevin (Brenda); siblings, Kathleen Rothstein, Fritz (Cordi), Ralph (Dorothy), Elmer (Joanne), Donna Hansen, Evelyn “Sis”, Paul (Katie), Ruth (George) Kremer, Linda (Harold) Schutz, Doris (Llyod) Faber, Irene (Don) Daniels, and Doreen (Gary) Pirkl; in-laws Ronald Hommerding (Kathy Yurczyk), Ervin DeWenter, Nancy (Wayne) Barthel, and Jeff (Carol) Hommerding; grandchildren Brandt and Caelin Hansen; step-grandchildren, Eric and Ryan Vigil, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his children, David, Eddie Jr, and baby Hansen; brothers, Norbert, Marvin; in-laws, Alice Hansen, Evelyn Hansen, Kenny Rothstein, Donald Faber, Mike and Ellie Fuchs, Eileen Hommerding, Donna and Samantha DeWenter.

We would like to thank the St. Cloud Hospital staff and Fresenius Kidney Care staff for all their help and kindness.