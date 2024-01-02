Edward L. Luebesmier, 84, Sauk Rapids

September 26, 1939 - December 30, 2023

Celebration of Life will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Edward Luebesmier, age 84, who passed away Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Glenwood Retirement Village. There will be a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Eddie was born September 26, 1939 in St. Cloud to Edward & Alvina (Buersken) Luebesmier. He married Ramona “Mona” Steichen on November 28, 1961 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. The couple lived in St. Cloud all their life where they raised three children. Eddie was a Truck Driver for Consolidated Enterprises, MTW, Landy Packing and retired from Hardrives in 2004. He also worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Mechanic. Eddie was a hard worker and a member of the 49ers Union.

Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl (Steven) Sweeter of St. Cloud; sons, Robert (Carrie) of Melrose and David (Meghan) of St. Augusta; brothers, Melvin of St. Cloud and Jim of California; grandchildren, Brandon, Tyler and Lucy. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mona on June 17, 2023; grandson, Joseph; brothers, Francis “Franky”, Ervin, Vernon and Donald.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to Glacial Ridge Health Care System and Glenwood Retirement Village for all the wonderful care provided to Eddie.