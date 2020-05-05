Edward H. Zinniel, 86, St. Cloud

October 11, 1933 - May 4, 2020

Funeral services were private for Edward H. Zinniel age 86 of St. Cloud who passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik officiated. Entombment took place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Ed was born October 11, 1933 in St. Francis, Minnesota to Martin and Mary (Gappa) Zinniel. He served his Country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Ed marred Mary E. Muellner on at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. He was employed by Mathew Hall Lumber Company from 1956 until retiring in 1998. Ed was a member of St. Augustine’s Parish, Men’s Group and the Two Cylinder Tractor Club. Ed played the drums for a polka band with his cousin Vic for 55 years playing weddings, dance halls and later years nursing homes.

Ed is survived by his wife, Mary; and sisters, Marcella Blenker of Melrose and Thrasilla Vogel of Albany.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Virgil and Everett.