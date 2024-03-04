Edward “Eddie” Lawrence Moeller, 81, St. Augusta

July 5, 1942 - February 29, 2024

attachment-Edward Moeller loading...

Edward “Eddie” Lawrence Moeller, 81, of St. Augusta, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024. He was born July 5, 1942, in Maine Prairie Township to the late Katherine and Lawrence Moeller. Eddie’s life was marked by great sacrifice when at 14 he gave up high school to take over running the family farm to help support his family after the passing of his father.

Eddie attended Lackland Air Force Base on active duty in 1963 and remained in the Air Force reserves for years with an honorable discharge upon fulfilling his duty. He completed courses at the Chanute Technical Center in 1963. Eddie returned to receive his high school diploma by GED and graduated from Technical High School, St. Cloud, in 1965. That same year, he attended Vocational College for Carpentry and in 1965 he completed his certificate of apprenticeship as a “Journeyman Carpenter” through the Department of Labor Industry.

In 1967 Eddie married Ramona Martini and they had four children, Jeff, Gina, Jeremy, and Matthew. The married couple purchased their own farm in South Haven, Minnesota. Eddie happily farmed 400+ acres, while simultaneously working as an accomplished carpenter and foreman.

Eddie was a fun-loving, generous, and charismatic man who, despite many challenges, engaged the world with humor and kindness, often helping family, friends, and strangers alike. Quick with a joke and quicker to offer assistance to those in need, Eddie was a well-respected leader and was known for his generosity in his community. Ed shared his love of family and family history, researching and engaging in genealogy for decades.

He is survived by sons Jeffrey (Becky), Jeremy (Kara), Matthew (Eryn) and daughter Gina (Chris); former wife and best friend Ramona, and family friend Gary, grandchildren Joshua, Ezra, Jonah, Moth, Caden, Weston, and Wyatt. He is survived by brothers and sisters Daniel (Connie), Michael (Barbara), Lawrence (Mary), Ann (Michael), William, and James (Merry). He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Katherine, brothers, John, Jerome, and Andy, sister-in-law, Angel, goddaughter and niece Shelly. He is survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Eddie’s siblings will devote a catholic mass to honor him at St. Anthony’s church in St. Cloud, MN on March 13, 2024, at 10:00 am.

A Celebration of Eddie’s life is scheduled at Miller-Carlin in St. Cloud, MN, for Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 1-4 pm with a 4:30 pm burial following at St. Mary’s cemetery in St. Augusta.

The event will be an open house from 1-3 pm. Attendees will be encouraged to share memories, devotions, stories, and prayers from 3-4 pm. No flowers, please. In lieu of flowers, the family would accept donations towards four trees that will be planted in Eddie’s honor at each of his children’s homes. One tree will be planted on Eddie’s formerly owned farmland that is still owned by the family. Donations can be submitted at the Celebration of Life; envelopes and a donation box will be provided. Donations can also be made via Venmo @ mmoeller78 who will distribute the funds to each of Eddie’s children.