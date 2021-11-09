Edward “Ed” S. Kantor, 80, Holdingford

August 1, 1941 – November 2, 2021

Edward Stanley Kantor, 80, of Opole, Minnesota entered into eternal life on November 2, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will be Thursday, November 11th at 11 AM with Visitation at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole.

Ed was born August 1, 1941 in Holding Township to Thomas and Mary (Beam) Kantor. He was the youngest of ten children. He attended country school near Opole and graduated from Holdingford High School. After trade school, he was employed at Conlon Construction in St. Cloud and rose to the ranks of Construction Supervisor. Ed married Dolores Maslonkowski on September 6, 1965 in Foley, MN. They first settled in St. Cloud and then moved to the Kantor farm in 1976. They were blessed with three daughters. Ed worked numerous prestigious construction sites throughout the area. Later, he worked as Head Maintenance Supervisor for the Crosier Seminary in Onamia until he retired in 2014.

Ed had a great love for the outdoors, especially farming and gardening. He took great pride in his groomed yard, his numerous gardens, his chickens and his dogs. He loved fishing all year around, hunting and Polka music. He often shared the bounty of his harvest with family, friends and neighbors. He was actively involved in the Opole parish as a server boy, lector, choir member, building maintenance and parish board.

Ed is survived by his two daughters, Roxanne (Joseph) Becker of Eagan, MN; Nancy Kantor, (Max Ferguson, fiancé) of Chatfield, MN; two granddaughters Katie, and Anna of Eagan MN, and brother Leo Kantor.

Ed was heartbroken when his eldest daughter Kerry died April 28th 2018 and then his wife Dolores, of 53 years, passed away on December 26th 2018. He is also preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Adella Bollig, Sophie Scepaniak, Rita Stangler, brothers Alois Kantor, Sylvester Kantor, Thomas Kantor Jr., and twins Viola and Vince Kantor.

Ed’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the care team at the St. Cloud Hospital and the many volunteers at Helping Hands and Meals on Wheels for the kindness and care they provided for him.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.