Edward “Ed” Gottwalt, 82, Little Falls

October 20, 1939 - June 18, 2022

Edward "Ed" Gottwalt 82-year-old resident of Little Falls died Saturday, June 18 at his home in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 25 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Mark Botzet and Father Joseph Herzing officiating.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, June 24 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. on Saturday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.