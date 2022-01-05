Edna May Olson, 93, Little Falls

January 28, 1928 - January 3, 2022

Edna May Olson, 93 year old resident of Little Falls died Monday, January 3 at her home in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 6 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Rev. Gary Hendrickson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. The burial will be held on Wednesday, January 12 at Highland Home Cemetery in Jamestown, North Dakota.