Edna C. Kieke, 84, St. Augusta

May 29, 1934 - March 25, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta for Edna C. Kieke, age 84, of St. Augusta who passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Jose Edayadiyil, VC and Rev. Robert Rolfes will concelebrate and entombment will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4-8PM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center and also one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 6PM Friday evening. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Edna was born on May 29, 1934 in Clearwater to George and Margaret (Silbernagel) Kloeppner. She married Thomas Kieke on September 3, 1956 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta. She was employed as a receiving clerk for both Fandel’s Department store and Target for over 28 years retiring in 2004. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Christian Woman, Quilting Club and the church Prayer Line, the Catholic Aid Association and the Stearns County Homemaker Extension Group. Edna was a seamstress. She loved to quilt, play cards, bowl, bake and was an excellent cook. Her faith was very important to her praying the rosary daily. Edna was very outgoing socially and her family meant everything to her.

Survivors include her children, Mark (Cindy) of Northfield, Karen (Tom) McShane of Eagen, Teresa Roles of Woodbury, Sheila (John) Marvan of Hutchinson, Peter of Sauk Rapids, Michael of St. Cloud, Jennifer (Joel) Butkowski of St. Cloud and Kristen (Curtis) Lahr of St. Cloud; brother, Richard (Marion) Kloeppner of Clearwater; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas and sisters, Alvera Gohmann and Adelaide (Pat) Ruehle.